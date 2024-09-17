ICC more than doubles prize money for Women's T20 WC

The ICC has lifted the total prize pool for the 2024 edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup set to take place next month in the UAE to an impressive $7,958,080 — more than double that of the 2023 edition.

This significant boost ensures that the winners of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will walk away with a staggering $2.34 million, marking a 134% increase from the $1 million awarded to the champions Australia, in 2023.

The runners-up will also benefit from a 134% rise, securing $1.17 million in the upcoming edition. The semi-finalists will receive $675,000 each, more than three times their 2023 payout.

The prize money extends beyond the knockout stages, as each group stage win will now be rewarded with $31,154, reflecting a 78% increase from last year's $17,500.

Furthermore, teams that exit during the group stage won't leave empty-handed as there is a base prize of $112,500 awarded to all 10 participating teams, totalling $1.125 million.

Teams finishing fifth to eighth will earn $270,000 each, and teams finishing ninth and 10th earn $135,000 each.

The marquee event is set to go underway on October 3. Meanwhile, the match schedule for the double-header on Saturday, October 5, in Sharjah sees a minor change -- Australia will now play against Sri Lanka in the afternoon, followed by the Bangladesh versus England match in the evening.

The highly-anticipated ninth edition of the tournament will take place across the two venues in the UAE – Dubai and Sharjah – from October 3 to 20.

The tournament was supposed to take place in Bangladesh but the ICC shifted it to the UAE following the recent political developments in the country.