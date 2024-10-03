Interesting facts: Tigresses in T20 World Cup
The Nigar Sultana Joty-led Bangladesh are set to play the opener of the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.
Ahead of the Tigresses' T20 World Cup campaign, here we look at some of the interesting facts:
- Nigar Sultana Joty is set to become the first Bangladeshi woman to play 100 T20Is when she will be leading her team to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for this edition's opener against Scotland today.
- In the five editions they played, Bangladesh have won only two matches in 21 appearances and are on a 16-match losing streak since their victory over Ireland in Sylhet in 2014.
- They have struck just eight sixes, while Australia top the chart with 78 sixes in 44 matches.
- There have been 23 century partnerships overall, led by the unbeaten 169 from England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight against Thailand in 2020. Bangladesh, however, feature only two 50+ stands, with their highest partnership of 64, between Nigar Sultana and Salma Khatun against England in 2016.
- There has been only one instance of a 200+ total, when England amassed 213 for five against Pakistan in 2023. Bangladesh have scored 100 or more runs on 10 occasions and crossed the 120-run mark twice, with their highest being 126 for eight against Sri Lanka in Cape Town in 2023.
- Fahima Khatun and Salma Khatun have played the most matches for Bangladesh in the competition, with 20 appearances each.
- Joty has been the team's highest scorer in three editions of the tournament: 2015/16, 2019/20, and 2022/23.
