ICC monitoring situation in Bangladesh, mulling back-up options

Photo: Anisur Rahman

ICC is monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and has shortlisted the UAE, India and Sri Lanka as back-up venues in case it is forced to shift this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup out of Bangladesh, as per cricket website ESPNCricinfo.

"The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants," an ICC statement said.

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants."

Bangladesh has been rocked by anti-government agitations over the last few weeks, leading to several deaths.

On Monday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and flew to India after weeks of anti-government protests which led to hundreds of deaths.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has assumed charge with a view to establishing an interim government.

The ten-team women'sT20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 3-20. After Monday's developments, the governments of at least three countries that will be part of the event - Australia, England and India - have issued travel advisories to their citizens against visiting Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the BCB also postponed the Bangladesh A team's departure for Pakistan for a series with the Shaheens "by 48 hours".

The men's senior team were supposed to depart for Pakistan on August 17 for a two-Test series and ESPNCricinfo said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suggested the BCB to send the Bangladesh team in advance so that they can train in Rawalpindi before the series, which begins on August 21. The BCB is yet to respond.

