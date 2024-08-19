National Women's Cricket League to start from August 24

The National Women's Cricket League, which will be held in T20 format keeping the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in mind, will get underway on August 24 at two different venues in Rajshahi.

The league was originally scheduled to start on August 19 but due to the political crisis in the country, it was deferred by five days. Now the eight-team event will be held at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium and Bangla Trac Cricket Academy venue.

According to a BCB women's wing official, the players will travel to Rajshahi on August 22 before attending a training session on the following day.

The tournament will be held in round-robin league system and there will be a rest day after two rounds. Four matches will be held in two venues on each match day. The last league matches will be held on September 2.

The women's NCL will be the last preparatory tournament for the Tigresses ahead of the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to start on October 3 in Bangladesh. However, the recent unrest surrounding the student protest and the subsequent fall of the Awami League government on August 5 has put a serious question mark over the fate of Bangladesh hosting the mega event.