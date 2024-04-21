Cricket
Sports Reporter
Sun Apr 21, 2024 10:12 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 10:21 PM

Cricket

ICC delegation to inspect women’s T20 WC venues

Sports Reporter
Sun Apr 21, 2024 10:12 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 10:21 PM
Photo: ICC

An ICC delegation arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday to inspect venues of the upcoming women's T20 World Cup to be hosted by the country in September-October. 

The delegation team consists of Andy Atkinson (Pitch and Outfield), David Musker (Security and Safety), Leila Steyn (Sponsorship), Allana White (Hospitality) and Gurjit Singh (Manager of Operations and Lead of the ICC WT20 WC 2024).

Dhaka and Sylhet to host Women’s T20 WC games

Dhaka and Sylhet will host all the World Cup matches. Before that, the venues will undergo renovation with the tournament in mind. 

The delegation will inspect the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday before heading to the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh are one of the eight teams, who will play the World Cup directly.

push notification