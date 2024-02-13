Dhaka and Sylhet to host Women’s T20 WC games

Australia to arrive on March 17 for ODI and T20 series

Bangladesh will host the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup and the BCB has decided to hosts the matches in Dhaka and Sylhet.

The tournament is slated to be played between September and October 2024 and BCB sources have informed The Daily Star that matches will be played in Dhaka and Sylhet. The venues will also undergo renovation with the tournament in mind.

The 10 teams will be divided into groups of five with matches played in Sylhet and Dhaka while the warm-up matches will be played in BKSP.

Australia women's team, the defending champions are also slated for a tour of Bangladesh for ODI and T20I series in order to prepare themselves for World Cup conditions. Australia will arrive in Bangladesh on March 17 with the three-match ODI series slated to be played on March 21, 23 and 25th, a BCB source informed.

The T20 series match days were yet to be decided but the T20 series is likely to conclude on April 4.