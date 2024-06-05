Holder, Seales back as WI name Test squad for England series

Jason Holder has earned a Test recall as West Indies named a 15-man squad for their Test tour of England, which starts at Lord's on July 10.

Holder is one of a number of useful pace-bowling options in the travelling party, with vice-captain Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and the breakout star Shamar Joseph also included.

Highly-rated 19-year-old fast bowler Isai Thorne will also travel with the squad in a development role.

The Cricket West Indies selectors have opted for a change in the batting lineup, with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul the most notable absentee from the squad after his struggles at the top against Australia. Youngster Mikyle Louis comes into the group in his place.

The 23-year-old Louis is the top-scorer in domestic first-class cricket for the Leeward Island Hurricanes, racking up 682 runs at an average of 48.71, and would become the first player from St Kitts to play for the West Indies should he make his debut in England.

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to captain the side and will be hoping for a successful defence of the Richards-Botham Trophy, having been Player of the Series when West Indies won at home in 2022.

"The squad has been shaped with experience and emerging talent, ensuring a strong balance as we face the challenge of playing in English conditions," chief selector Desmond Hayes said.

"Over the past year, our red-ball program has continued to develop. Following our victory in the last Test in Australia in January, it is evident that we are seeing the fruits of that investment.

"Each player selected has earned their place through consistent performances and hard work.

"We are confident that this blend of seasoned players and emerging faces will perform admirably against England."

The West Indies Test Squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair