Holder has 'renewed energy' for England after Windies' success in Australia

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder heads into this week's first Test against England at Lord's buoyed by the success the team achieved without him in Australia earlier this year.

The former captain missed the Australia tour to play in the ILT20 in the United Arab Emirates during January's Test series as a means of preparing himself for the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States, where the West Indies failed to reach the semi-finals.

Holder's decision was an indication of the growing strain placed on all format cricketers by a congested schedule and the growth of lucrative franchise leagues, which have a particular attraction to players from cricket's less prosperous international teams such as the West Indies.

"I guess over a period of time, there'll be a solution, whatever that may be," Holder told reporters at Lord's on Monday.

"I guess so far, we haven't stumbled upon the solution but it is what it is.

"You see a couple of Kiwi (New Zealand) players have just turned down central contracts, a couple of South African players have turned down central contracts.

"So it is where the game is moving. It's not my job to find a solution. Each and every person has their own personal decision to make."

'Happy for the boys'

In the absence of the 32-year-old Holder, a youthful West Indies side defied all predictions to end the series all square after a thrilling eight-run win in Brisbane, with paceman Shamar Joseph taking seven wickets, gave them a first Test-match victory in Australia in 27 years.

"I was just so happy for the boys when they when they did what they did in Australia," said Holder.

"It gave me a renewed energy to come back to the group and try to be a part of something special again.

"I missed Test cricket. This is my first Test match in a long time, (i'm) looking forward to it."

Holder has prepared for the three-match series in England with a stint at county side Worcestershire.

"One hell of an experience," said Holder of his time at New Road.

"It gave me new energy in terms of I got into a dressing room where I just felt loved.

"You know, the love that the boys showed me it was just second to none, and I was just really happy for that experience. I thoroughly enjoyed it. And I'm just grateful for Worcester for having me."

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has also been playing county cricket for Sussex, a spell which included a Championship game against Middlesex at Lord's.

"The pitch for that game was so flat, that had nothing in it for the bowler," said Seals. I hope the Test match isn't that way."

The last four series between England and the West Indies have all been won by the home side.

"I think it's time for someone to break the shackles and no better time for us to come here and beat England," said Holder.

"That would be an absolutely great feat. I believe in every individual in this group."