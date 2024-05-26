ICC T20 WC: West Indies replace injured Holder with McCoy

West Indies have replaced the experienced Jason Holder with left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy in their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Holder will miss the tournament due to an injury.

The 32-year-old sustained his injury during the County Championship 2024 and will require a recovery period that has effectively ruled him out of the tournament.

His replacement McCoy was the leading wicket-taker during the West Indies A's recent tour to Nepal, grabbing 8 wickets in five matches.

Desmond Haynes, lead selector of West Indies, stated that Holder's absence will be missed, meanwhile, giving McCoy an opportunity at the biggest stage.

"Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon."

"While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's caliber, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad," Haynes added.

The co-hosts have also named five reserve players that will accompany the squad – Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, and Andre Fletcher.

Head Coach and two-time T20 World Cup winner, Daren Sammy, claimed that the reserve players are capable to seamlessly slot into the team.

"We are fortunate to have such depth and quality in our ranks. Our reserve players are all A-class talents who have proven their abilities in various formats of the game, but certainly T20. Each one of them is fully capable of slotting into the team seamlessly should the situation arise."

Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd. Reserves: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, and Andre Fletcher