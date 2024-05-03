Cricket
Shamar Joseph in as co-hosts West Indies announce T20 WC squad

Photo: AFP/ICC

West Indies announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be co-hosted by the Caribbean nations and the USA.

Shamar Joseph, who impressed in his Test debut series against Australia earlier this year, is now poised to mark his T20I debut after being picked in the T20 World Cup squad.

Shimron Hetmyer makes a comeback after missing the T20I series against Australia. He has been in good nick in the ongoing IPL with the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 83 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 184.44 while playing the finisher's role.

Kyle Mayers, who was part of the squad during the Australia series, was omitted as the Windies opted for a lower-order batter over an opener. Additionally, pacer Oshane Thomas has been left out of the squad.

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, and Shai Hope are expected to fill the top-order positions. The Windies boast a plethora of big hitters and all-rounders, including Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Powell, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd, providing the team with ample options.

Akeal Hossain and Gudakesh Motie form the spin-bowling department, while the pace battery will be led by vice-captain Joseph with the support of Joseph.

Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

