Hazlewood fears India's humiliation might work against Australia

Sydney, Reuters
Tue Nov 5, 2024 03:58 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 04:04 PM
Australia quick Josh Hazlewood is concerned that New Zealand's stunning series sweep of India might "awaken a sleeping giant" when Rohit Sharma's touring party arrive Down Under for their blockbuster five-Test series.

New Zealand became the first team to sweep India 3-0 at home when they won the third Test in Mumbai by 25 runs on Sunday, a reverse that Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar said should be the trigger for "introspection".

Hazlewood, who was on the losing side when India triumphed on their last two visits to Australia in 2018-19 and again in 2020-21, was full of praise for New Zealand's remarkable feat but cautious about what it might mean for the upcoming series.

"It might awaken a sleeping giant, so to speak. We'll see that when they come out," the 33-year-old told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's obviously better, them losing 3-0 than winning 3-0, easily. The confidence might have taken a bit of a hit.

"A lot of them have been out here, but there's a few batters who haven't, so they'll be a bit unsure of what to expect. I don't think you can read too much into it. The results are obviously good for us in a way."

Hazlewood's fellow quick Scott Boland also thought the India side that turned up on the opening day of the first Test at Perth on November 22 could be an altogether tougher proposition to the team that meekly folded against the Black Caps.

"I think the conditions are so different," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the last couple of times India's come to Australia, they've done really well. Yeah, there's so much more bounce here.

"I think the way they'll structure up their team [might] be completely different to what you see over in India."

Boland will play for Australia A against their Indian counterparts in the second four-day match starting in Melbourne on Thursday, during which he will press his case for inclusion in the Test team.

