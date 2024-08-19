Hathurusingha happy to continue as Tigers coach

Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon Aug 19, 2024 08:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 08:10 PM

Chandika Hathurusingha

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been in a limbo ever since the fall of the Awami League government with many board directors including president Nazmul Hassan Papon going into hiding.

The cricket board is seemingly set to undergo a change in leadership and the new authority could bring in fresh faces in other positions as well, including the coaching panel of the national cricket team.

The current Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he is aware that a change in personnel at the BCB could bring an early end to his second and largely unsuccessful stint with the Tigers but is also willing to continue in the role if the board wants.

"I don't know what's happening back home. I have signed a contract till whatever the date [February 2025]. I am looking forward to serve the term. If the board changes, and the new people want to make a change, I am okay with that. If they want to continue with me, I am happy to continue," Hathurusingha told the media in Rawalpindi today.

Hathurusingha is currently in Pakistan with the team for a two-Test series which will begin on August 21.

The Sri Lankan was in Dhaka during the final phase of the protests against the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and witnessed the carnage that took place in the country.

He expressed his condolences for the deceased and hoped that the country will soon regain its stability.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of those who lost their loved ones. It was really hard… I hope the students' questions will be answered. It was an unprecedented event. I hope that the country will come to normalcy soon. It was very difficult."

