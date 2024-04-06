Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 07:35 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 07:37 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Hasaranga out of IPL with injury

Star Sports Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 07:35 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 07:37 PM
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of IPL 2024 because of chronic heel pain in his left foot, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Hasaranga had not joined the Sunrisers squad following his appearance in the Bangladesh tour, where he played in one T20I and three ODIs.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The leg-spinner was called up for the Test squad before a subsequent suspension saw him miss out on the two Tests against the hosts.

Hasaranaga was treated by SLC medical staff who suspected the pain in his left heel was because of wear and tear of the musculo-skeletal apparatus. Sunrisers head coach Daniel Vettori said on Thursday that Hasaranga had consulted a specialist in Dubai, following which the news of his withdrawal emerged.

Hasaranga was bought by Sunrisers at his base price of INR 1.5 crore (approx USD $181,000) at the 2024 IPL auction in December last year.

Related topic:
Wanindu HasarangaIPLIndian Premier LeagueSunsrisers Hyderabad
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Indian Premier League: Full fixtures, match timings, venues

IPL will become 'world's biggest domestic sporting event', says Strauss

Hyderabad beat Mumbai on record-breaking day

1w ago

Sri Lanka's Hasaranga 'unlikely' for World Cup with hamstring injury

Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Will Mustafizur lose his place to Pathirana?

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

উত্তরবঙ্গের ঈদযাত্রায় নেই চিরাচরিত ভোগান্তি, ১ সেতু ও ৩ ওভারপাস খুলল

উত্তরের পথে যানবাহন চলাচলে স্বস্তিদায়ক করতে সাসেক-২ প্রকল্পের আওতায় বঙ্গবন্ধু সেতুর পশ্চিমে সিরাজগঞ্জের একটি সেতু ও তিনটি ওভারপাস যান চলাচলের জন্য শনিবার খুলে দেওয়া হয়েছে।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের ঈদ-অর্থনীতি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification