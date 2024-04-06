Hasaranga out of IPL with injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of IPL 2024 because of chronic heel pain in his left foot, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Hasaranga had not joined the Sunrisers squad following his appearance in the Bangladesh tour, where he played in one T20I and three ODIs.

The leg-spinner was called up for the Test squad before a subsequent suspension saw him miss out on the two Tests against the hosts.

Hasaranaga was treated by SLC medical staff who suspected the pain in his left heel was because of wear and tear of the musculo-skeletal apparatus. Sunrisers head coach Daniel Vettori said on Thursday that Hasaranga had consulted a specialist in Dubai, following which the news of his withdrawal emerged.

Hasaranga was bought by Sunrisers at his base price of INR 1.5 crore (approx USD $181,000) at the 2024 IPL auction in December last year.