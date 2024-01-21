Haris leaves Chattogram Challengers without playing a single game

Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris left the Chattogram Challengers camp in Dhaka on Sunday after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied him an NOC (No-Objection Certificate) to play in the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Haris did not receive the green signal from PCB as he has already played two franchise leagues from 2023 July to 2024 July, which is the maximum permitted by the board.

The 22-year-old has represented Pakistan in six ODIs, scoring 30 runs, and nine T20Is in which he has amassed 126 runs.

In the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League, the right-handed batter, who played for Peshawar Zalmi, was amongst the highest run-getters as he scored 350 runs at a strike-rate of 186.17 in 11 innings. He scored two fifties and smashed a best score of 92 not out in the tournament.

Chattogram Challengers squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Shykat Ali, Najibullah Zadran, Stephen Eskinazi, Mohammad Waseem, Imran Uzzaman, Shavagata Hom Chowdhury, Ziaur Rahman, Curtis Campher, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Salahuddin Shakil, Mohammad Hasnain, Bilal Khan, Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, Husna Habib