Glenn Phillips takes four as Bangladesh end Day 1 on 310-9

Part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips took four wickets as Bangladesh were reduced to 310 for nine at the end of the first day of the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Phillips, who has a reputation of being a partnership-breaker in white-ball format, showed his prowess with the red ball too as he took the key wickets of Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, debutant Shahadat Hossain and wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 86 runs while a number of batters got into 20s and 30s but could not kick on from there. On a pitch which assisted some turn for the spinners, Phillips was the most successful, giving away 53 runs in 16 overs while the two specialist spinners -- Azaz Patel and Ish Sodhi -- shared three wickets,

Taijul Islam (8) and Shoriful islam (13) were at the crease at stumps as poor light ended the day's play after 85 overs.

Debutant Shahadat departs for 24

Debutant Shahadat Hossain fell to an innocuous delivery from part-time spinner Glenn Phillips after negotiating 54 deliveries. The right-handed middle-order batter scored 24 before chipping an easy catch to short midwicket while advancing to the ball and trying to work it on the leg-side.

The dismissal left Bangladesh 261 for seven, exposing the tail with Nurul Hasan the only recognised batter left.

Bangladesh see themselves in a precarious position as the Tigers lost crucial wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz after resumption following the Tea break on Day 1 of their first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Stadium today.

At the end of 70 overs, Bangladesh are 243 for six with debutant Shahadat Hossain unbeaten on 17 off 41 and wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan living dangerously -- he edged out two Kyle Jamieson deliveries soon after coming on to the crease -- not out on 10 off six.

Mushfiqur was the first to fall in the final session of the day when the experienced campaigner threw his wicket away by charging Ajaz Patel. However, Mushfiqur could not clear the field, presenting a rather easy catch to Kane Williamson at deep mid-off.

Miraz and debutant Shahadat started to build a partnership before the former was caught in two minds while playing a Kyle Jamieson delivery. Miraz tried to check his attempted pull shot and got a top edge, giving a simple catch to the first slip.

