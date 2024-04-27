Fraser-McGurk's explosive 84 helps Delhi down Mumbai in IPL

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 84 off 27 deliveries to fire Delhi Capitals to 257-4 and a 10-run win over Mumbai Indians in another IPL high-scorer on Saturday.

Delhi, at their home Arun Jaitley Stadium, posted their best-ever total in the T20 tournament, a day after Punjab Kings chased down a record target of 262.

Delhi's previous best was 231-4 in 2011 against Punjab Kings. This edition Sunrisers Hyderabad have twice smashed IPL records with totals of 277 and 287.

Bowlers kept five-time champions Mumbai down to 247-9 despite a valiant 32-ball 63 by Tilak Varma as Delhi boosted their play-off hopes with five wins in 10 matches.

Fraser-McGurk, a 22-year-old Australian batsman who has taken his IPL debut season by storm with three half-centuries in five matches, started with two fours and a six off England pace bowler Luke Wood in a 19-run first over.

"That's my role, go out there and score as many as I can and get the team off to a nice start," Fraser-McGurk, who has a strike-rate of 237.50, said after his blitz.

The youngster kept up the charge with sixes and fours to reach his fifty in 15 balls with a hit over the fence and put on 114 runs with opening partner Abishek Porel, who hit 36.

Piyush Chawla, a leg-spinner, finally denied Fraser-McGurk, who went unsold in the auction before Delhi got him as injury replacement, his century.

There was no stopping Delhi as Shai Hope hit a 17-ball 41, skipper Rishabh Pant 29 off 19 deliveries and Tristan Stubbs smashed an unbeaten 48 to pummell the opposition attack.

Stubbs hammered left-arm quick Wood for five fours and a six in a 26-run 18th over and helped Delhi finish strongly in his 25-ball blitz.

Mumbai lost regular wickets and despite skipper Hardik Pandya's 46 off 24 balls.

The IPL heavyweights have endured a tough season after Pandya replaced veteran Rohit Sharma as captain and got booed across venues.

Pandya hit 46 off 16 balls but it was a 70-run partnership between Varma and Tim David, who hit 37 off 17 balls that raised Mumbai's hopes, but Delhi kept calm.

David fell lbw to Mukesh Kumar after a four and a six and Varma was run out at the start of the final over as Mumbai remained ninth on the 10-team table with just three wins.

Kumar and fellow medium-pace bowler and impact substitute Rasikh Salam took three wickets each.