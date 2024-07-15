Cricket
Reuters, Melbourne
Mon Jul 15, 2024 06:50 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 06:54 PM

Cricket

Fraser-McGurk to fill Warner shoes on England tour

PHOTO: AFP FILE

Jake Fraser-McGurk will bid to fill the vacuum left by David Warner at the top of Australia's batting order after being confirmed in the white-ball squads for the tour of Britain in September.

Warner bowed out of international cricket with Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup, and the hard-hitting Fraser-McGurk has been seen as his natural successor following his sensational Indian Premier League campaign.

Uncapped in T20Is, Fraser-McGurk was included in Australia's World Cup squad as a reserve player but never got a chance to shine on the global stage.

The 22-year-old was named in both Australia's T20 and ODI squads on Monday for the tour which starts Sept. 4 with three T20s against Scotland in Edinburgh.

The tour then heads south for another three T20s and five ODIs against England.

Mitchell Marsh will captain both the white-ball squads, with pace bowler Pat Cummins sitting out the tour to rest for the five-test India series over the home summer.

Uncapped Western Australian Cooper Connolly, a 20-year-old batsman, has been called up for his first squad, while Matthew Wade and Ashton Agar have been omitted as selectors look to the future.

Australia T20 squad:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

push notification