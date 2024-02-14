Done at home as Warner confirms T20 World Cup finale

Warner walks off after being dismissed during the third T20I between Australia and West Indies in Perth on February 13, 2024. Photo: AFP

Australia great David Warner has confirmed he has played his last international match on home soil and will finish up playing for his country at the completion of this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

While Warner had already announced his retirement from the Test and ODI arena, the left-hander declared his time in the shortest format for his country was coming to an end just moments after he claimed the Player of the Series award during Australia's 2-1 series triumph over the West Indies.

"Well and truly done," Warner said post-match in Perth on Tuesday after making a quickfire half-century in Australia's 37-run loss to the Caribbean side.

"It's time for the youngsters to come through and showcase their talent. We've got extreme talent here. We're in good stead for the future."

Warner will travel to New Zealand for the three-match T20I series that commences later this month and plans to also be a part of Australia's T20 World Cup in June when the 20-over showcase is held in the USA and Caribbean.

The 37-year-old showed he still has what it takes to make a mark at the T20 World Cup by top-scoring for Australia in their loss to the West Indies, with the opener contributing 81 from just 49 deliveries before holing out to Andre Russell on the boundary.

Skipper Mitch Marsh paid tribute to Warner and the impact he has made on Australian cricket in all formats of the game.

"It's obviously been an amazing career for him," Marsh said.

"I guess it's kind of fitting for him to finish the way it has (with that innings).

"What a servant to Australian cricket. Unfortunately we couldn't get a win for him."