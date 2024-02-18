Cricket
Reuters
Sun Feb 18, 2024 01:34 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 01:38 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Former South Africa player and coach Mike Procter dies aged 77

Reuters
Sun Feb 18, 2024 01:34 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 01:38 AM
This picture taken on June 26, 2008 shows International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee for the ongoing Asia Cup, Mike Procter walking back to the pavillion after the toss for the Group A match between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: AFP

Former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter, the country's first coach of the post-isolation era and a stalwart with English county Gloucestershire, died aged 77 on Saturday, his family announced.

"He suffered a complication during surgery and while in ICU went into cardiac arrest. He became unconscious and unfortunately never woke up," his wife Maryna told South African website News24.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Procter was a fierce fast bowler and hard-hitting batter who played seven test matches, his international career stunted by South Africa's isolation due to apartheid.

But upon their return in 1991, he led the side as coach, taking them to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Australia the following year.

He was later also appointed to the International Cricket Council's panel of match referees and also served as South Africa's convener of selectors.

Procter played 401 first class games, scoring 21,936 runs at an average of 36.01 with 48 hundreds and 109 fifties. He also took 1,417 wickets at an average of 19.53.

Related topic:
South Africa cricketMike Procter
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Test bowler Tsotsobe charged with match fixing

SA pick two uncapped players for first Test against Bangladesh

Alviro Petersen banned for involvement in match-fixing

South Africa will ride on 'must-win mindset' in semifinal

South Africa will ride on 'must-win mindset' in semifinal

De Villiers debate spreads vitriol on twitter

|বাংলাদেশ

জেলেনস্কির সঙ্গে বৈঠকে রাশিয়া-ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধ বন্ধের উপায় খোঁজার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

শেখ হাসিনা বলেন, ‘যুদ্ধের মাধ্যমে অন্যরা উপকৃত হতে পারে। কিন্তু যুদ্ধে লিপ্ত দেশগুলোর জন্য তা কল্যাণ বয়ে আনতে পারে না এবং তাদের জনগণকে যুদ্ধে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হতে হয়।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

৪ বছরের মধ্যে সব গ্যাস গ্রাহকের মিটার প্রিপেইড হবে: নসরুল হামিদ

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification