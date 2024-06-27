Captain cool Markram motivated to make South Africa legends prouder

South Africa captain Aiden Markram. [R] South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (C) celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad (out of frame) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match in Trinidad and Tobago on June 26, 2024. Photo: AFP

By becoming the first South African men's captain to reach a World Cup final, Aiden Markram has proved that he and his men are cut from a different cloth.

"It's a personal and individual motivation that you get to a final, to earn the opportunity to hopefully lift the trophy.

"But we all understand (as a team) this game and how it works and how things can go for you, things can go against you, and you take that in your stride."

With measure and poise at the post-match press conference after their victory against Afghanistan, and reflecting on just "another game of cricket", you'd never think Aiden Markram, moments after an ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, had just become the first South Africa men's captain to take the Proteas to the promised land of a World Cup final.

On the field, Markram's cool kept South Africa ahead against Afghanistan in their semi-final meeting, backing his quicks to press on with seven wickets and setting attacking fields, before cleaning up the tail through the deployment of Tabraiz Shamsi, a player he has entrusted more as the tournament has gone on.

With the bat, he extinguished any late Afghanistan bowling blitz, and with microphone both in hand with Simon Doull, and in front of the press, his calm was unwavered.

Unperturbed by hoodoos and history before them, he, and South Africa, were clinical.

After a defeat in the 2023 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final to Australia, Markram and South Africa could have easily joined compatriots of yesteryear with a trip up against Rashid Khan's side in Trinidad: world-class players who couldn't quite close out when push came to shove, again.

Markram and his charges though showed no signs of going down the same path, earning an early mark thanks to complete performance, and the skipper, grateful to make history for his country, paid tribute to those who were unable to overcome the hurdle in previous tournaments.

"They were guys that are legends of the game, legends of South African cricket. In my eyes, it doesn't matter if they made a final or not, because they inspired all of us to play cricket for South Africa," Markram said.

"Because of them, we're trying to represent those people that have played before us, so we're glad we've made them proud, (and) to an extent I still feel we've got one more step left."