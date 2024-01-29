Fixtures confirmed for Super Six stage
The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 enters its second stage from 30 January. With the group stage done on Sunday (28 January), 12 teams remain in contention for the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024 as the tournament enters the Super Six phase.
Qualified Teams
The Super Six will involve the top three sides from each of the four round-robin groups, with teams progressing from Groups A and D comprising one Group, and those from B and C the other.
Crucially, each team carries forward the points and NRR they earned against fellow Super Six qualifying teams.
The six teams to make it from Groups A and D are India, Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal.
South Africa, England, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe progress from Groups B and C.
USA, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland – the four teams who didn't make the second stage of the tournament – will contest in play-offs for the last four places.
Super Six format
The teams will play two matches in the Super Six stage against their opponents from the corresponding group who finished in a different position in their group. That means India (toppers of Group A) will face off against New Zealand (second position in Group D), and Nepal (third position in Group D).
The top two sides from the two Super Six groups will then progress to the semi-final stage.
The two semi-finals are scheduled to be held on 6 and 8 February. The final is set to take place on 11 February, with all three knockout games set to take place in Benoni.
Below are the complete fixtures of the Super Six Stage:
Super Six Fixtures
30 January
India v New Zealand in Bloemfontein
Sri Lanka v West Indies in Kimberley
Pakistan v Ireland in Potchefstroom
31 January
Nepal v Bangladesh in Bloemfontein
Australia v England in Kimberley
Zimbabwe v South Africa in Potchefstroom
02 February
India v Nepal in Bloemfontein
West Indies v Australia in Kimberley
South Africa v Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom
03 February
Pakistan v Bangladesh in Benoni
New Zealand v Ireland in Bloemfontein
England v Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom
