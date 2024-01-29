Fixtures confirmed for Super Six stage

The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 enters its second stage from 30 January. With the group stage done on Sunday (28 January), 12 teams remain in contention for the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024 as the tournament enters the Super Six phase.

Qualified Teams

The Super Six will involve the top three sides from each of the four round-robin groups, with teams progressing from Groups A and D comprising one Group, and those from B and C the other.

Crucially, each team carries forward the points and NRR they earned against fellow Super Six qualifying teams.

The six teams to make it from Groups A and D are India, Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal.

South Africa, England, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe progress from Groups B and C.

USA, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland – the four teams who didn't make the second stage of the tournament – will contest in play-offs for the last four places.

Super Six format

The teams will play two matches in the Super Six stage against their opponents from the corresponding group who finished in a different position in their group. That means India (toppers of Group A) will face off against New Zealand (second position in Group D), and Nepal (third position in Group D).

The top two sides from the two Super Six groups will then progress to the semi-final stage.

The two semi-finals are scheduled to be held on 6 and 8 February. The final is set to take place on 11 February, with all three knockout games set to take place in Benoni.

Below are the complete fixtures of the Super Six Stage:

Super Six Fixtures

30 January

India v New Zealand in Bloemfontein

Sri Lanka v West Indies in Kimberley

Pakistan v Ireland in Potchefstroom

31 January

Nepal v Bangladesh in Bloemfontein

Australia v England in Kimberley

Zimbabwe v South Africa in Potchefstroom

02 February

India v Nepal in Bloemfontein

West Indies v Australia in Kimberley

South Africa v Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom

03 February

Pakistan v Bangladesh in Benoni

New Zealand v Ireland in Bloemfontein

England v Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom