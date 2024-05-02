‘Feels nice when people compare my batting to Yuvraj’s’

Shivam Dube has revealed his conversation with skipper Rohit Sharma in early January that gave him an inkling about his possible selection in the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Shivam Dube admitted to having "sleepless nights" ahead of the squad selection for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The 30-year-old all-rounder, who made his T20I debut way back in 2019, had fallen out of favour until last year when his performances in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw him claw his way back to the Indian team for the Ireland tour.

That was a first step for Dube, whose phenomenal ball-striking in the middle-order for CSK continued in IPL 2024. However, even before the start of this season, Dube had put himself in contention for the T20 World Cup squad with a Player of the Series performance against Afghanistan in January.

With scores of 60* (40) and 63* (32) Dube impressed the management. The all-rounder revealed his chat with skipper Rohit Sharma, who was also on a comeback trail in T20Is in that series.

"When I got picked for the Afghanistan series, Rohit [Sharma] bhai told me I will [get a chance to] bowl and bat as well," Dube said in a video shared on BCCI.tv.

"He asked 'show us what you can do.' If the captain tells you we want to see you do this, you feel motivated to express yourself. My only thought then was how I could perform and help the team win."

Dube's spectacular run in that series might have put him into frame for selection in the squad for the mega event, but what actually sealed his spot in the 15 is his incredible run in IPL 2024.

With 26 sixes in nine innings, Dube continued his remarkable form in the middle-order, excelling against both spin and pace. He has 350 runs at an average of 58.33 in the tournament this season (as of 1 May).

Dube credits the mindset instilled into him by MS Dhoni and CSK head coach Stephen Fleming that freed him up.

"When I came into the CSK setup, Mahi [MS Dhoni] bhai and [Stephen] Fleming told me that you have to hit. But they never said it has to be from the first ball," Dube said. "They know doing that can be risky. In my mind, I knew that they have the faith in me, so why should I take needless risks in my first 10 balls?

"That plan was, yes, I'm striking well, but how can I do it throughout? I prepared myself to see what my approach should be for a particular ball. It took me time to apply this, but now I'm ready. I watch the ball really well, and as it hits the bat, I get the feel if it will go for six and go long. Special thanks to CSK. They brought me up their way and it has worked for me."

The striking aspect of Dube's hitting is the unmistakable similarity with Yuvraj Singh, who was unveiled by the ICC as an ambassador for the 2024 tournament.

"It feels nice when people compare my batting to his [Yuvraj]," Dube laughs.

"If I can also perform like him, it'll be nice. When I came into the national team, Ravi bhai [Shastri, who was the head coach then] told me 'you hit sixes like Yuvraj Singh.'

"From Yuvraj, I learnt that even if he wouldn't hit off the first seven-eight balls, he covered it up towards the end. It's something I've prepped myself up for mentally. If people think I can [hit like Yuvraj], maybe I actually can do it. It's important to apply the right things at the right time."

