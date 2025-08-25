‘Fatullah stadium’ renovation design in the works

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul had travelled to Narayanganj on Sunday to see the existing condition of the Fatullah Stadium ground and the outer stadium. The BCB president had said that the sorry state of the ground brought tears to his eyes. On Monday, the BCB sat down with experts to talk about how to fix the ground's issues.

Waterlogging was a major issue at the ground which prevented international fixtures from being scheduled in the venue in the past such as the Australia Test series in 2017. Shaheed Ria Gope Stadium, formerly known as Fatullah Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, hosted its last Test back in 2015.

BCB president Aminul was accompanied yesterday by BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, who observed that just elevating the ground would not provide a solution.

"What we have learnt and seen is that Fatullah stadium's area is a hub where water from the surrounding area comes in. The rest of the area surrounding the ground has been elevated and the more it rains, more the area is waterlogged. So elevating the ground is not a solution since even after elevation, waterlogging can still take place. You have to make drains so that the water that comes in can be taken outside the area of the dam there. And we also have to ensure that water does not come in from the other side of the dam," Fahim told The Daily Star on Monday.

BCB sat down with experts to find a long-term solution to the ground's issues which has prevented games from taking place.

"Today a group of BUET engineers came and sat down with BCB to create a process for the final design of the stadium. Already, some designs were made but I feel it wasn't enough. Today a final design process was underway and within a few days we will get the masterplan after which work would start," he said.

Previously Dhaka Premier League (DPL) matches were being held at the venue but lack of facilities and poor ground conditions did not allow the cricket board to host matches there.

"Under a plan, the ground was filled with new soil before but it wasn't enough which is why it is being reviewed in a new way. After we get the design, we will have an estimation and if we can do everything and work starts on the ground, then at some point at the latter end of next season, the ground will be functional," Fahim informed.