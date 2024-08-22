Faruque sheds light on his way of operation

Former national team captain and selector Faruque Ahmed became the first-ever cricketer to become the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president on Wednesday. Following his appointment, Faruque talked to the media on various issues, providing an idea about his way of operation in the coming days, during a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The excerpts of the press brief are as follows:

On being BCB president

I am very proud that I have been given a very important responsibility. If I consider my playing career too, it has been more than 42 years that I have served in various roles as a player, and captain and during my two terms in the selection committee.

On changing system

We could improve more in particular sectors, something that didn't happen. Our responsibility is to rebuild the system. There are times when you aren't able to do everything as outside pressure remains. I hope to enact a good system this time.

We have to focus on the constitution by which directors and presidents are elected. Next year there is an election and before that, we have to work on the constitution so that those who love cricket truly and want to do something are prioritised. The criterion for the stakeholders whom we want to onboard would be cricket's development. If someone says that the corruption in the board can't be completely ousted, I will not believe that person.

On media's role

Do not blow things out of proportion. And, regarding criticism, points must be raised that are most important for our cricket.

On his level of interference

I had once resigned complaining about the system (in 2016 from the post of chief selector). Since I did that, I can assure that there is no possibility of that (unwanted interference). The cricket board is the policy maker, so do not mix it up with selection. For instance, the board will have policies regarding certain players and that instruction will be given to the selection panel. It will be a policy matter, and there won't be any instructions like 'don't take Shakib [Al Hasan], Tamim [Iqbal] or take them'.

On appointment of vice-president and conflict of interest among directors

We will try to implement things according to the constitution as early as possible. A vice-president will be there, and those are in the board will work on avoiding any conflict of interest.

On player-cum politician Shakib

We will discuss Shakib's situation and whether he can continue under the current circumstances. We are also considering adding rules regarding player conduct during tours, including restrictions on endorsements.

On head coach Chandika Hathurusingha

I am not sure about the details of the contract with Chandika Hathurusingha. I still maintain the same stance. I haven't deviated from what I said (not willing to keep Hathurusingha if elected as BCB president). I need to formally review some things. I will see how things should be done, whether we can find someone better or at least someone who can perform well, and then I will talk.

On Tamim Iqbal

It's good if he can play and if he can't play and decides to join the board, I will still be very happy. He has leadership qualities and if guys like him come [to the board], we can do something good.

On corruption

I am aware that there have been many irregularities. It's not possible to fix everything in a day. Over the past 12 years, it has become like Frankenstein. It can't be resolved overnight. However, I assure you that there will be a focus on preventing irregularities that directly impact cricket.

On whether an investigation commission to look into past corruption will be formed

If an investigation commission is formed, its reports will definitely be made public. Regarding an independent commission to look into corruption, we have to seek help from experts as I don't know everything.