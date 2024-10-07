Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 07:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 07:20 PM

Cricket

Faruque hopeful Shakib will retire in Bangladesh

Star Sports Report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 07:07 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 07:20 PM
BCB on Shakib Al Hasan's safety concerns
Photos: Firoz Ahmed/AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed expressed his hope that Shakib Al Hasan will be able to retire from Test cricket during the two-match Test series against South Africa at home later this month.

The ace all-rounder, during the recent Test series in India, announced that he would like to play his last Test in the South Africa series, given he is provided assurance of security while in Bangladesh and ensured free exit after the series.

The former Awami League lawmaker has since gone back to USA to his family and whether he will come to Bangladesh is uncertain, with a murder case filed against him and many other members of his political party.

Shakib’s farewell Test should be on home soil, says sports adviser

While Faruque had previously stated that BCB could not ensure Shakib's safety and security, the BCB president was more accommodating regarding the situation in his reply to reporters today.

"I've have had contact with Shakib [Al Hasan]. He has a good chance of retiring from the field in Bangladesh," Faruque told reporters following a board meeting in Mirpur.

Faruque's comments come days after sports adviser Asif Mahmud said they would like to see Shakib retire from home in front of his fans.

Elaborating the BCB's stance on this issue, Faruque further stated: "I can't speak about the legal aspects. I am a small human being with limited power. Shakib's issue has to be dealt by the government. There is government, law enforcement agencies, advisers – they will take a decision over his issue. We can only take responsibility for his training and playing inside the stadium and at the indoor facilities."

