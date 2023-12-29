Elgar named SA captain for farewell Test against India

Dean Elgar will stand in for Temba Bavuma as captain in the final international match of his career against India.

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the final Test of the series against India, Cricket South Africa confirmed after the conclusion of the first game on Thursday. Bavuma sustained an injury while fielding on Day 1 of the Test match and as a result, played no further part in the game after scans revealed a hamstring strain.

In his absence, Dean Elgar will captain the side in the final match of his international career, having announced his decision to retire before the series. After Bavuma went off the field during the first Test, Elgar assumed the role of the captain in South Africa's win by an innings and 32 runs at Centurion.

Zubayr Hamza will replace Bavuma in the squad for the final Test to be played in the New Year at Cape Town, starting 3 January.

Elgar is no stranger to captaincy, having led the Proteas in the past, including the last time India visited South Africa for a Test series. After going 1-0 down in 2022-23, the opener led by example to complete a comeback 2-1 victory.

Almost two years later in the recently concluded match, it was Elgar who once stood in the way of India at Centurion. After bowling India out for 245, Elgar scored 185 runs – the second-highest score of his Test career – in South Africa's first innings.

The 163-run lead proved to be enough and the hosts didn't need to bat once again as South Africa's pacers ran through the opposition batting. India were bowled out for 131 as South Africa went 1-0 up with an innings win.

Elgar was named the Player of the Match for his stunning century.

The action heads to Cape Town for the final Test of the series, starting in the new year on 3 January.