‘Element of unknown’ in Phillips’ favour

Glenn Phillips rolls his arm during the Test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Sylhet on November 28, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Despite beginning his international career as a wicketkeeper-batter, Glenn Phillips worked on his off-spin bowling to fit into New Zealand's strong line-up as a batting allrounder, and the transformation appears to be working well.

On the opening day of the Sylhet Test on Tuesday, interestingly, it was Phillips who emerged as the most successful bowler with four scalps, surpassing the impact of two world-class spinners in Ish Sodhi and Ajaj Patel.

Phillips was aided by the Bangladesh batters who lacked the temperament necessary in the red-ball format. The home side, ending on 310 for nine at stumps, would be disappointed to slip from a position of strength -- 180 for two, near the end of second session.

When a well-set Bangladesh skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto, threw his wicket away after top edging a full toss delivery, bowler Phillips, playing only his second Test, had his hands on his head in amused disbelief.

"I have dreamt of getting my first Test wicket for a long time, but that was not how I thought I would get it," Phillips told reporters after the day's play.

Phillips feels the Bangladeshi batters' over-aggressive approach towards the fifth bowler provided the opportunity for him to further dismiss Mominul Haque, debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu, and Nurul Hasan Sohan -- all relatively set at the crease.

"Obviously with someone new that the guys haven't faced before, there's always that element of unknown. Obviously being the fifth bowler, as a batter, I'd look to target myself as well," added the all-rounder, who was born in South Africa and moved to New Zealand when he was five years old.

"I think maybe the combination of those two things presented the opportunity to take a few wickets, which was really nice. The pressure was built by everyone all round. I just received the reward."