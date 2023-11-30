Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:34 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:43 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Phillips seen applying saliva on ball, receives no penalty

Star Sports Report
Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:34 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:43 PM
Glenn Phillips
Glenn Phillips. Photo: AFP

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips was shown using his saliva to shine the ball during the third day's play of the first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Sylhet but didn't receive any penalty for his action.

The incident took place before the second ball of the 34th over of the Bangladesh innings when Phillips was bowling to Najmul Hossain Shanto with Mominul Haque at the non-striker's end.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Before delivering the ball, the off-spinner was seen on television applying saliva twice on the ball, which violates Law 41.3 of the game, where the use of saliva on cricket ball has been barred since October 1, 2022.

For breaking this law, the fielding team could be penalised five runs by the on-field umpires. However, the on-field umpire of the match - Ahsan Raza and Paul Reiffel - seemingly missed the incident as they didn't take any action.

After the day's play, Mominul, who made 40, also told the reporters that he too didn't see it happen during the match.

The Bangladesh team manager Nafees Iqbal said that he, on behalf of the team, has informed the fourth umpire of the incident.

Bangladesh ended the day's play on 212-3, leading by 205 runs.

Related topic:
cricketTest cricketGlenn PhillipsBangladesh v New Zealand
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh 289 all out

Mushfiqur Rahim

A good chance squandered?

1d ago

‘Trust in defence’ sees Joy’s resilience flourish

1d ago
Ponting hails 'almost faultless' captaincy of Cummins

Cummins will remember ‘quiet as library’ Ahmedabad crowd in deathbed

3d ago
Ajaz Patel

Ajaz's sharp turner ends Bangladesh's opening stand

2d ago
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি থেকে পদত্যাগের ঘোষণা দিয়ে আ. লীগের প্রার্থী হলেন শাহজাহান ওমর

বিএনপির ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান শাহজাহান ওমর আওয়ামী লীগে যোগ দিয়েছেন। দল থেকে পদত্যাগের কথা জানিয়ে তিনি বলেছেন, আগামী জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে তিনি ঝালকাঠি-১ আসন থেকে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করার জন্য ক্ষমতাসীন...

২১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সরকারি প্রটোকল নিয়ে মনোনয়ন জমা দিলেন হুইপ সামশুল হক চৌধুরী

৪০ মিনিট আগে
push notification