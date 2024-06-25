DLS co-inventor Frank Duckworth dies 

English statistician Frank Duckworth, co-inventor of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method which determines results in rain-affected cricket matches, passed away at the age of 84 on June 21.

The original method invented by Duckworth and his compatriot Tony Lewis, also a statistician, was first used in international cricket in 1997 but was formally adopted by the ICC in 2001 as a standard to determine revised targets in curtailed games. The method replaced the rain rule that was used to revise targets in interrupted matches.

The method was renamed to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in 2014 after Australian statistician Steven Stern made modifications to the process.