‘Dedication’ key in Jaker’s Test selection

Coaches and selectors believed that Jaker Ali's call up for the India Tests was very well-deserved, saying his dedication and adaptability in crisis situation could be an asset for the team in the tough tour.

Jaker, a middle-order wicketkeeper-batsman, earned his maiden call up to the Bangladesh Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India yesterday, as the selectors opted to go with an extra batting option to replace the injured Shoriful Islam, who is still recovering from a groin injury.

"Looking at the team combination, we felt that we should increase an option in the middle-order with the condition and opponent in mind. So, we went for an extra batter," national selector Hannan Sarkar said in a press meet yesterday.

Jaker, who made his Bangladesh debut during last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, first caught everyone's attention in the shortest format with his brilliant showing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024, smashing 199 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 141.13.

His performance earned him a place for the home T20I series against Sri Lanka where he smashed 68 off 34 balls in the first match and nearly pulled off a thrilling win for the Tigers, chasing 207.

Jaker has failed to do justice to his promise in the 14 T20Is innings since then and also had an average season in the first-class competition the National Cricket League 2023-24, making 266 runs in seven innings, averaging 38.

But the 26-year-old showed that he can make an impact in red-ball cricket away from home in Bangladesh 'A' team's tour of Pakistan last month, hitting a 172 off 286 balls at a strike rate 60.13 against Pakistan Shaheens in the second of the two four-day games.

In that match, he came to bat after four early wickets and departed as the ninth batter, proving himself a deserving candidate for the Test side.

"Jaker has been working under me since his Under-19 days. He has the potential and deserves this call up. His performance against Pakistan A team was really brilliant," Mizanur Rahman Babul, Bangladesh 'A' head coach in the Pakistan tour, told The Daily Star yesterday.

Local coach Sohel Islam spoke about Jaker's dedication, saying, "His biggest quality is his dedication. In every situation and format, he wants to stay at the wicket, wants to play big innings and contribute for the team, he has that hunger."

Babul also spoke about how teams like England and India now try to score at higher rate in Tests and Jaker, who has the ability to take the attack to the opposition, could be a decent backup option to have at the middle or lower-middle order.

"His strike rate was excellent in the 172-run knock. Many international cricketers play at a high similar strike rate in Tests now… Everyone here likes him because he plays timely innings. In crisis situations, he is an excellent player to have."