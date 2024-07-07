Decision to play 'A' team’s Pak tour left to Mominul and Mushfiqur

The national team stars, who are not playing franchise cricket outside the country, will join Bangladesh Tigers or partake in individual sessions following their break as per team management's plans as the focus shifts back to red-ball cricket with the two-Test tour to Pakistan in August coming up.

Bangladesh have key Test assignments against Pakistan, India, South Africa, and the West Indies in this Test championship cycle and a few youngsters from the Test side are slated to play in High Performances's four-day matches in Australia from July 19- 26 against Pakistan Shaheens.

Bangladesh 'A' Team are also slated to travel to Pakistan in August and it was learned that experienced stars such as Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque may play in the series. Team management sources said that the decision to play the 'A' team's matches in Pakistan would be left up to the two senior players. However, if the experienced campaigners are satisfied with their preparations from the practice matches in Chattogram, they will not take up the opportunity to play with the Bangladesh A side in Pakistan.

Both players have been a part of the Bangladesh Tigers programme recently.

The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto are expected to join the Test team players who have already been undergoing their preparations with Bangladesh Tigers in Chattogram. A few four-day matches have been arranged in Chattogram this month where the national team stars would take on players from Bangladesh Tigers to prepare for the upcoming Test fixtures.

The BCB has provided NOC to the players who have gone to play in foreign leagues till August 10. Shakib Al Hasan, currently featuring in the Major League Cricket (MLC), and Shoriful Islam, playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), are the only players from the Test side that are featuring in foreign leagues at the moment.