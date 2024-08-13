Cricket community eagerly awaits LA 2028

Cricket is set to make a historic return to the Olympic stage at the Los Angeles 2028 Games after a 128-year hiatus, marking the sport's first appearance since the Paris 1900 Olympics.

India women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues expressed her enthusiasm for representing India on this grand stage. "Can't wait to play cricket for India at the Olympics soon!" Jemimah wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Cricket was one of five additional sports proposed by the LA28 Organising Committee, and at the LA 2028, cricket will feature its widely popular, fast-paced T20 format.

Australia legend Ricky Ponting, a three-time ODI World Cup winner, also shared his thoughts on the sport's Olympic revival. He believes that cricket's inclusion in the Olympics will help expand its reach and elevate its global standing.

"It can only be a positive thing for our game," Ponting remarked during an interview with The ICC Review.

As the countdown to LA 2028 begins, the cricketing community is eagerly anticipating the chance to see their favourite sport on the world's biggest sporting stage.