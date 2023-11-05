Ponting reveals his top three players at World Cup so far

ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has revealed his best three players of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup so far, with the Australia great opting for a pair of South Africa stars and an in-form spinner.

Ponting is currently in India in his role as commentator and has seen most sides in action up close and personal as the race for the semi-final places hots up during the final week of the group stage.

While Ponting has been impressed with the way India have gelled as a team, the former World Cup winning captain shied away from including any players from the host nation when asked to name his top three players of the tournament thus far.

1. Adam Zampa (Australia)

19 wickets @ 17.15

Ponting has been impressed with the bowling efforts of Zampa, who has held together Australia's spin department almost single-handedly.

"It's very hard to go past Adam Zampa, the leading wicket taker in the tournament," Ponting said.

"He played the first two games and took no wickets and he has bounced back now sits up top with 18 or 19 wickets.

"He has been outstanding."

2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Quinton de Kock. PHOTO: REUTERS

545 runs @ 77.85

While the South Africa opener plans to retire from ODI at the completion of the World Cup, his form in India has been first class.

De Kock has scored four centuries at the top of South Africa's batting order and looked at ease against some of the best bowlers in the world.

"Quinton de Kock has four hundreds in this World Cup and it's probably his last World Cup," Ponting noted.

"It's very hard to go past him as he has led a very strong South African batting brigade."

3. Marco Jansen (South Africa)

Marco Jansen. PHOTO: REUTERS

16 wickets @ 20.06 and 143 runs @ 47.66

It's de Kock's South African teammate that Ponting opts for in his final spot, with tall all-rounder Marco Jansen having caught the eye of the Australian courtesy of some good efforts with bat and ball.

"The last one, I'm actually going for another South African in Marco Jansen," Ponting added.

"What he has been able to provide South Africa with the new ball taking wickets upfront, setting up their bowling innings with Powerplay wickets and also contributing with some handy low order runs."