Cracks apparent, what can Tigers do about it?

If Bangladesh's recent T20I showings suggest anything, it is that the Tigers are far from meeting the demands of the shortest format -- particularly the ability to seize the initiative and shift momentum in their favor.

Litton Das and Co suffered a 37-run defeat in the first T20I of their three-match series against hosts Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday -- a result that added to the misery of a side that had endured a humiliating 2-1 defeat to an ICC associate nation, UAE, just a few days earlier.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is known for producing run-fests, the type seen during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 10th edition of the tournament featured several high-scoring contests at this venue, including the final in which the Lahore Qalandars chased down a 202-run target against the Quetta Gladiators to clinch their third league title.

The venue lived up to its reputation in the first innings when Pakistan batted, as the hosts posted 201 for seven.

However, Bangladesh fell flat in the very aspect where Pakistan thrived -- getting bundled out for 164 runs, largely due to a lack of intent shown by the Tigers.

The Tigers faltered early, managing only 45 for two in the Powerplay, before the situation worsened as the innings progressed. The visitors scraped together just 81 runs for four wickets in the next 10 overs, effectively handing Pakistan the upper hand.

"Intent in T20Is has to be there. When you are chasing 200 runs, you can't let the required run rate go over 13. If you take the average to 13, it will be tough for you. If you lose one wicket, then there will be a new batter, and it will be tough for him," Bangladesh's spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed said after the opening match.

The lack of intent was clearly visible in the mindset with which some batters approached the big run chase. Tawhid Hridoy managed only 17 runs from 22 deliveries, despite coming in during the fifth over of the innings -- a contrast to how Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, and Shadab Khan regained momentum with quickfire knocks in the middle after early setbacks.

Not only Hridoy, but even Litton and Tanzid Tamim threw their wickets away after settling at the crease. All of these point to one thing -- the deficiency lies more in the Tigers' execution and ability than anywhere else.

"Tactically, we were less smart today," Mushtaq also admitted.

"The way Litton started, it seemed the game would be on our side. But [having to score] 13–14 runs per over is too much. So, as coaches, we need to speak to them and hopefully help them show better intent in the middle overs," he added.

It's probably unrealistic to assume that Bangladesh can bring changes in these areas overnight, but if they are to turn their fortunes around in this format and stay alive in this series with a win in the second T20I today, Mushtaq's words must get through to the Tigers.