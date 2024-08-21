‘Awesome’ fielding highlight of Day 1

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud praised his side's fielding, particularly behind the wicket, which remained as the key highlight of day one of the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan on Wednesday.

After putting the hosts into bat, Bangladesh bowlers made early inroads and caused jitters, reducing Shan Masood's side to three down for 16 in a rain-delayed first session before Saim Ayub (56) and Saud Shakeel (57 not out) hit fifties to propel Pakistan to 158 for four at stumps.

Bangladesh's first session sizzle could be largely credited to the fielders as Zakir Hasan and wicketkeeper Liton Das took excellent catches.

Zakir, who was stationed at gully, dove acrobatically to the right to take hold of a sharp chance to remove Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique while Liton lunged down the leg side to take a one-handed screamer to dismiss premier batter Babar Azam.

"It's very important to get help from the fielders. I think the boys were really good in the field. Some of the catches were wonderful today. It really feels great. They were awesome," Hasan told reporters after the day's play.

On a rare day where Tigers practically grabbed everything that came their way, Liton took a regulation catch to send back Pakistan skipper Shan Masood, while Mehedi Hasan Miraz remained alert late in the day, taking another catch to get rid of Saim Ayub.

As expected by the green tinge on the surface, pacers were able to get purchase off the wicket. Hasan and his pace partner Shoriful Islam scalped two wickets each, three with the new ball, and looked far more threatening than the six overs of spin bowled by Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan. Hasan, however, said that the wicket did not entirely behave as expected.

"We've been practising here. The wicket was very green and I thought there was going to be pace and bounce but after the rain came it got a bit tacky and slow. After that, we just packed one side – the strong zones [of the batters] – and tried to be accurate," Hasan said.

"I think it [assistance for seamers from the wicket] depends on the sun. If it comes out tomorrow and heats up the wicket, the surface will get harder and the pacers will get some benefit in terms of pace and bounce."