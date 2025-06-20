Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Fri Jun 20, 2025 10:50 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 11:32 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Bangladesh bounce back on Day 4 with Litton’s safe hands

Fri Jun 20, 2025 10:50 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 11:32 AM
Star Sports Desk
Fri Jun 20, 2025 10:50 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 11:32 AM
Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 20, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh responded strongly on the fourth morning of the first Test in Galle, striking twice in quick succession to halt Sri Lanka's charge.

Resuming on 368 for four, the hosts lost overnight batter Dhananjaya de Silva for 15, nicking one down the leg side off Nayeem Hasan, with Litton Das taking a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shortly after, Kusal Mendis fell to a similar dismissal, edging a harmless delivery from Hasan Mahmud, as Litton produced a stunning diving take with his left glove to complete a superb piece of wicketkeeping.

Sri Lanka were 403 for six, still trailing Bangladesh's first-innings total of 495. Overnight batter Kamindu Mendis is not out on 57, having registered his 10th fifty-plus score in 22 innings so far. 

Related topic:
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025Litton DasLiton
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘On-again, off-again’ nature of Galle adds to Tigers’ challenge

4d ago

Fresh Test dawn beckons Tigers and Lions in Galle

3d ago

Liton feels for Ireland

2y ago
Bangladesh cricketers

Banglawash threat looms over India

9y ago

Tigers begin SL Test preparation, Taskin hopeful

3w ago
সুইস ব্যাংক, সুইস ফ্রাঁম, ফ্রাঁ, সুইস ন্যাশনাল ব্যাংক, আহসান এইচ মনসুর, অর্থ পাচার,
|অর্থনীতি

এক বছরে সুইস ব্যাংকে বাংলাদেশিদের অর্থ বেড়েছে ৩৩ গুণ

২০২৪ সালে সুইস ব্যাংকে বাংলাদেশি নাগরিক ও প্রতিষ্ঠানের অর্থ আগের বছরের তুলনায় ৩৩ গুণ বেড়েছে। ২০২৩ সালে ছিল রেকর্ড সর্বনিম্ন ১৭ দশমিক ৭ মিলিয়ন ফ্রাঙ্ক। ২০২২ সালে কমলেও, তার আগের বছর ২০২১ সালে ৮৭১...

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

'সেই মানুষের কী-ই বা দাম, যার কোনো স্বদেশভূমি নেই'

২ ঘণ্টা আগে