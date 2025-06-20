Bangladesh bounce back on Day 4 with Litton’s safe hands

Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 20, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh responded strongly on the fourth morning of the first Test in Galle, striking twice in quick succession to halt Sri Lanka's charge.

Resuming on 368 for four, the hosts lost overnight batter Dhananjaya de Silva for 15, nicking one down the leg side off Nayeem Hasan, with Litton Das taking a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Shortly after, Kusal Mendis fell to a similar dismissal, edging a harmless delivery from Hasan Mahmud, as Litton produced a stunning diving take with his left glove to complete a superb piece of wicketkeeping.

Sri Lanka were 403 for six, still trailing Bangladesh's first-innings total of 495. Overnight batter Kamindu Mendis is not out on 57, having registered his 10th fifty-plus score in 22 innings so far.