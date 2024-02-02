Cricket
Sports Reporter
Fri Feb 2, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 2, 2024 10:01 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Comilla win after gunning down Ctg to season’s lowest total

Sports Reporter
Fri Feb 2, 2024 09:55 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 2, 2024 10:01 PM
Comilla VIctorians
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Comilla Victorians gunned down the high-flying Chattogram Challengers, bundling them out for the lowest total of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and clinched a comfortable seven-wicket win at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Comilla's left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam led the charge with his career-best bowling figure of 4 for 13 from his four overs while Aliss Al Islam took two wickets as Chattogram were bundled out for just 72 runs in 16.3 overs.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Comilla were also involved in the previous lowest total of this edition of BPL when they managed to all-out Sylhet Strikers for 78 runs.

After being sent to bat, only two Chattogram batters were able to reach double figures. Tom Bruce top scored with 27 runs while Najibullah Zadran added 11 in what was an abysmal batting performance for Chattogram.

In reply, the defending champions reached the small target with 10 overs to spare courtesy of a quick-fire 13-ball 31 from Towhid Hridoy, where the right-hander struck five fours and a six while Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 16 runs.

With the victory, Comilla returned to winning ways and registered their third win in five games.

Although Chattogram's three-match unbeaten run came to an end with the defeat, they still remain in the second place with four wins in six games behind table-toppers Khulna Tigers, who have four wins in as many matches.

Related topic:
cricketBPLComilla VictoriansChattogram Challengers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

Sylhet skipper Mash trying to step up  

1w ago

Chattogram end winless run with Dhaka win 

Tom Bruce, Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Tanzid, Bruce hand Sylhet fourth straight defeat

4d ago

Bangladesh Cricket Club promoted to Oman's Division D

5d ago

Comilla inflict first defeat on Sylhet

সংসদে বিরোধী দলের অপমৃত্যু
|মতামত

সংসদে বিরোধী দলের অপমৃত্যু

একটি বিরোধী দল বিহীন সংসদের যে বিপদগুলো রয়েছে, সে বিষয়ে কি নতুন সরকার সচেতন হবে?

১১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিএনপি নির্বাচন নিয়ে কী বলবে ও করবে তা নিয়ে নয়, আমরা দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ে চিন্তিত’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification