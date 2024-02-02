Comilla win after gunning down Ctg to season’s lowest total

Comilla Victorians gunned down the high-flying Chattogram Challengers, bundling them out for the lowest total of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and clinched a comfortable seven-wicket win at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Comilla's left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam led the charge with his career-best bowling figure of 4 for 13 from his four overs while Aliss Al Islam took two wickets as Chattogram were bundled out for just 72 runs in 16.3 overs.

Comilla were also involved in the previous lowest total of this edition of BPL when they managed to all-out Sylhet Strikers for 78 runs.

After being sent to bat, only two Chattogram batters were able to reach double figures. Tom Bruce top scored with 27 runs while Najibullah Zadran added 11 in what was an abysmal batting performance for Chattogram.

In reply, the defending champions reached the small target with 10 overs to spare courtesy of a quick-fire 13-ball 31 from Towhid Hridoy, where the right-hander struck five fours and a six while Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 16 runs.

With the victory, Comilla returned to winning ways and registered their third win in five games.

Although Chattogram's three-match unbeaten run came to an end with the defeat, they still remain in the second place with four wins in six games behind table-toppers Khulna Tigers, who have four wins in as many matches.