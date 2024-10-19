'Cheeky' Sarfaraz living India dream with Test ton

India's Sarfaraz Khan on Saturday said his first Test century was a "dream come true" as he enthralled the crowd and pundits with his 150 against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz, a domestic run-machine who was playing just his fourth Test since his debut earlier this year, smashed 150 and put on a key 177-run fourth-wicket stand with Rishabh Pant on a rain-curtailed day four in Bengaluru.

"Since I started playing cricket, it was my dream to play for India and score a 100 for India. I am happy," the 26-year-old told reporters.

India's cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Sarfaraz Khan, what an occasion to score your first Test century, when India needed it most!"

He punched a boundary off the back foot through cover off Tim Southee to raise his ton as he celebrated with a mini-sprint and acknowledged the standing ovation from fans and teammates.

The middle-order batter took the attack to the opposition with his late cuts and chops behind the wicket to blunt the New Zealand quicks, who hit back after his and Pant's departure.

"I like playing the balls that rise high. I have a bouncy wicket back at home, and I play regularly there," said the Mumbai-born Sarfaraz.

"The bounce easily allows me to cut it. They (opposition quicks) were trying to ball short at me, and I simply played accordingly. It was fun."

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, on 'X', said: "A hundred that is straight out of his dreams. He is cheeky, he is impish but he is very smart and this is a century for Sarfaraz that is the outcome of an extraordinary life while still so young. Absolutely enjoyed watching it."

Not always the first pick in the team, Sarfaraz made the XI for this opener of a three-match series after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to a stiff neck.

"I simply focus on the things under my control, do well in the practise and try to overcome the shortcomings," said Sarfaraz. "Also, I talk to my father quite often since he keeps me motivated all the time."

The knock was Sarfaraz's 16th first-class ton -- and 10 of the previous 15 have been 150-plus scores, including four double hundreds.