Cricket
AFP, Wellington
Tue Oct 22, 2024 08:56 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:00 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Williamson out of second India Test

AFP, Wellington
Tue Oct 22, 2024 08:56 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:00 AM
PHOTO: NZC

Prolific New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson was on Tuesday ruled out of the second Test against India as he continues to recover from a groin strain.

The former captain was included in the tour squad, but delayed his departure and missed the first Test in Bengaluru, which New Zealand won by eight wickets.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement that Williamson was making progress, but was still not ready.

"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100 percent fit," he said.

"We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test.

"We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach."

The second Test begins on Thursday in Pune.

Williamson, who is New Zealand's greatest Test run-scorer, experienced groin discomfort during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

Related topic:
Kane WilliamsonIndia v New Zealand Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Australia out to spoil New Zealand's milestone party

7m ago

Aussies out to spoil Kane, Tim’s ‘huge achievement’

7m ago

Williamson, Ravindra centuries punish depleted South Africa

8m ago

New Zealand name Williamson, Ravindra for Proteas Tests

8m ago

Henry takes bowling spot in New Zealand's T20 WC squad

5m ago
ব্যারিস্টার সৈয়দ সায়েদুল হক সুমন
|বাংলাদেশ

ব্যারিস্টার সুমন গ্রেপ্তার

মিরপুর থানায় হাজতখানা না থাকায় সুমনকে গ্রেপ্তার করে আপাতত পল্লবী থানায় রাখা হয়েছে।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

ব্যাংকের সিএসআর বাজেটের অর্ধেক গেছে দুর্যোগ ব্যবস্থাপনায়, অধিকাংশই সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ত্রাণ তহবিলে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে