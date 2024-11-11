Chattogram secure season's first victory

Chattogram’s left-arm spinner Ashraful Hasan poses with the ball after achieving a career-best 10-wicket haul in a NCL fixture in Cox's Bazar on November 11, 2024. Photo: BCB

Chattogram Division registered their first win in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) 2024-25 as they beat Barishal Division by eight wickets on the third day of their fourth-round match at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on Monday.

On a day where a total of 19 wickets fell, Chattogram's left-arm spinner Ashraful Hasan claimed 6-22 in the second innings to finish with a career-best match figure of 10-90, helping his side bowl Barishal all out for only 77 runs in their second innings and setting a target of 83 runs.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon then struck a blistering 46 off 30 balls, with five sixes, while Nayeem Hasan made 30 runs as Chattogram reached 83-2 in just 11.3 overs to keep Barishal winless in the competition.

Earlier, resuming an overnight score of 202-3, Shahadat Hossain Dipu struck 116 off 249 balls for his third first-class ton, while Yasir Ali missed out on his hundred by just one run -- scoring 99 off 149 balls -- to help their side post 313 runs in their first innings, five runs short of Barishal's first innings total of 318 runs. Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam claimed 4-123, while Ruyel Miah took three wickets.

Dipu was lucky the previous day when he was clearly caught at first slip by Sohag Gazi off Tanvir's bowling on 42, but umpire Ishtiaq Ahmed Nadim didn't give him out, not even consulting the other umpire, Moniruzzaman Tinku, regarding his decision.

Meanwhile, at the Cox's Bazar Academy Ground, league leaders Sylhet Division took a massive lead of 223 runs after they bowled out Khulna Division for 273 runs in their first innings.

Anamul Haque Bijoy top-scored with 88 runs for Khulna, while Afif Hossain and Mohammad Mithun made 53 and 37 runs, respectively.

For Sylhet, Khaled Ahmed and Nabil Samad took three wickets each, while Ebadot Hossain, who was playing his first competitive game since July last year, finished with 1-30 in 15 overs.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi witnessed a batting collapse while chasing 263 runs, as they finished the day at 62-6 against Rangpur Division, who earlier made 262 runs in their second innings at Rajshahi's Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium.

Part-time spinner Ariful Haque was the chief wrecker in Rajshahi's batting collapse, which saw them reduced from 42-2 to 47-6, as he claimed 3-10, while pacer Abdul Gaffar Saqlain also took two wickets.

Elsewhere, at the Sylhet Academy Ground, Dhaka Metro finished the third day at 186 for six -- taking a 175-run lead -- in their second innings after they bowled Dhaka Division all out for 315 runs in their first innings on day three.

Aminul Islam Biplob made the highest 82 runs for Dhaka Metro, while pacer Anamul Haque took three wickets for Dhaka Division.