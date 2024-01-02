'Business again' for young Tigers

Bangladesh under-19 team's expectations have risen higher than ever since their maiden Asia Cup triumph last month, as selectors yesterday announced an unchanged squad from the continental tournament, led by Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

By winning their first World Cup in 2020, a new benchmark was set by the Akbar Ali-led Bangladesh under-19s. For the new batch of young Tigers, the focus will once again be on lifting the trophy.

However, there has been a significant change in the culture and environment in the age groups in Bangladesh. Despite the maiden Asia Cup victory, which will undoubtedly boost the confidence of the players heading to the World Cup, head coach Stuart Law's message to the players was to "refocus" for the imminent hurdle.

"I made a very big point to the players after the Asia Cup to make sure that they really enjoy the win. Celebrate, enjoy, but once we arrive back in Bangladesh, it's business again," Law told the media yesterday.

"So we've got to drag the boys back down to earth, get them back into worrying about what's in front of them, not what has happened.

"We've got to refocus now and start working again on the process that we used to go through the Asia Cup. And if we do that, we play pretty well. So, it's just a matter of enjoying the moment, yes, but now it's back to business," he added.

The former Australian batter is not ready to put the pressure of expectation on the players. Instead, Law is focusing on one game at a time, stating that their first game against India on January 20 would be their most crucial match.

There will be spotlight on Ashikur Rahman Shibli – adjudged player of the tournament in the Asia Cup after scoring two centuries – while Jishan Alam, vice captain Ahrar Amin, pacer Maruf Mirdha, leg-spinner Wasi Siddique, and others are expected to shine in the huge event.

Law, however, has constructed a role-centric roster, putting more emphasis on utilizing the individual player to match the roles required to tackle specific challenges in the next World Cup.

"Look, we picked teams to win the match that was in front of us. If you're playing a spin-heavy team against India, I think you're mad.

"I'm not picking teams because I like people. I'm picking teams because, you know, this is a game," he said.

The 55-year-old was optimistic about his pace-bowling unit, describing them as "high quality." Law also mentioned the significant gains in the fitness level of the cricketers, which, according to the Australian, are all pieces of the jigsaw puzzle waiting to fall into place.