Blueprint for current U-19 team different from 2020: Naveed

Bangladesh will vie to defend their ACC U-19 Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in the UAE from November 29, which will be the first big test of the current batch of the young Tigers. The U-19 boys recently had a successful outing against their UAE counterparts, winning the lone three-day match and one-day series at home quite dominantly. Bangladesh U-19 team head coach Naveed Nawaz, who had guided the 2020 batch to World Cup success, recently talked to the Daily Star's Samsul Arefin Khan from Melbourne over phone on many aspects including their recent series, plans for Asia Cup and the new blueprint for next World Cup. The excerpts are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): The recent UAE series was the first international assignment of the current U-19 team. How satisfied are you with their performance?

Naveed Nawaz (NN): Result-wise, we can be happy. But my target was to understand the brand of cricket we want to play and the challenges we will be getting in the future. Obviously, the opposition wasn't really strong but I'm sure when we go to the Asia Cup and play Sri Lanka in December, we are going to face much tougher opposition.

DS: Which players impressed you the most in the UAE?

NN: Our fast bowlers did really well in the three-day game and when we came back to Mirpur [for one-dayers], we saw our spinners doing well. And of course, the batters – Zawad, Rifat, Tamim and Aleen – have been scoring runs. But you have to get better and you have to have a better understanding of the game so that you can do the same thing against the tough opponents.

DS: There were two skippers – Tamim [Azizul Hakim] and Aleen [Kalam Siddiki] – in the series, why?

NN: Before the series, we played almost 10-15 warm-up matches during camps. We gave the captaincy to six to seven players. From there, we shortlisted Aleen and Tamim. We wanted to try them out in the series and evaluate their performance as a leader.

DS: Have you settled on the group of players for the current U-19 batch or will there be further changes?

NN: We are keeping the records of all the players, even from the practice matches. Some were satisfactory and some were not. We tested them in many ways. After that, we have shortlisted about 23 or 24 players [from 39]. We are keen to look at the YCL [Youth Cricket League] next year and see if we can find new players.

DS: Do you think the Asia Cup will be first real test of the current batch?

NN: This Asia Cup is meant for 2005-borns. The age cut-off is 2005 September [September 2006 is World Cup cut-off]. I'm sure most teams will send older players in the Asia Cup. I think it will be a mix of older players and players who are eligible to play in the 2026 World Cup. We are yet to finalise yet what will be our strategy moving forward but I'm sure that 80 to 90 percent of the squad will comprise of players who are eligible to play in the next U-19 World Cup.

DS: In the next U-19 World Cup, scheduled in 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia, do you plan to go with the successful blueprint of 2020 or a different one?

NN: The blueprint will be different. This squad is quite different from that one. In 2020, we had many batters, we didn't have many all-rounders but we had a couple of good fast bowlers and good spinners. We always depended on six batters, one all-rounder and four bowlers and it was our combination in the 2020 U-19 World Cup. In this World Cup, it's going to be a bit different. There are a couple of all-rounders in the team. It all depends on how these players respond against stronger teams.