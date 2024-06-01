BCB reappoints Nawaz as Under-19 head coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reappointed Mohammed Naveed Nawaz as the head coach of the new under-19 team and he will also be working as a batting consultant for junior age-group teams, the board said in a press release on Saturday.

He has been handed a two-year contract, which will be effective from June 1.

Nawaz had previously served as the head coach of the Under-19 team from July 2018 to February 2020, guiding the young Tigers to their maiden Under-19 World Cup victory in South Africa in 2020.

Nawaz replaces Stuart Law, who recently joined as the head coach of the USA team following his departure from the role of Bangladesh's Under-19 head coach.

