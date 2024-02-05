Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Feb 5, 2024 11:50 AM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 11:56 AM

Cricket

Brand breaks Durjoy’s 24-year-old record

Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Neil Brand
Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Neil Brand.

Neil Brand, South Africa's captain in their ongoing first Test against New Zealand, has broken a record set by former Bangladesh captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy 24 years ago in Bangladesh's maiden Test.

Brand claimed 6 for 119 in the first innings with his left-arm spin bowling and is now the holder of the best figures on Test debut while also captaining the team.

Durjoy earlier held the record for his 6 for 132 against India in Bangladesh's maiden Test at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka in November of 2000.

Durjoy was the second player after South Africa's Aubrey Smith to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut while also captaining the team, who had achieved the feat in 1889.

Brand, a batting all-rounder, is leading a second-string South Africa team while the top players are busy in their Twenty20 league SA20,

New Zealand have posted a daunting 511 in the first innings with a century from Kane Williamson and a double-century from Rachin Ravindra.

Comments

