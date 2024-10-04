Crime & Justice
Graft Allegations: Travel ban issued on Durjoy, wife

A Dhaka court yesterday issued a travel ban on former captain of Bangladesh cricket team and ex-Awami League lawmaker from Manikganj-1, AM Naimur Rahman Durjoy, and his wife, Farhana Rahman, amid corruption allegations.

The order was issued by Judge Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court following an ACC application.

According to ACC's application, Durjoy is facing allegations of money laundering, project irregularities, and amassing substantial wealth domestically and abroad through illicit means. An investigation is currently underway looking into these charges.

ACC said a travel ban was necessary to prevent the couple from leaving the country, which could obstruct the investigation.

