Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Feb 2, 2024 10:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 2, 2024 10:17 PM

Cricket

BPL marks month of Language Movement

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches on Friday had a special theme, marking the month of February – a month when the sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Language Movement in 1952 are remembered.

As teams stepped out to the field on the first matchday of February, Sylhet Strikers, as announced beforehand, were seen sporting a new jersey with players' names and numbers written in Bangla.

Sylhet's usual pink jersey was replaced by a green one, representing the lush green of the region. Also, the franchise used the Nagri script, an alternative script used in the Sylhet region to write Bangla, for the players' names and numbers on the back.

There were other instances of teams honouring the historically significant month as players of Durdanto Dhaka, Comilla Victorians, and Chattogram Challengers wore a special armband, mandated by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Even commentators wore armbands with Bangla letters imprinted on them. 

Photos: Firoz Ahmed 

 

Related topic:
bpl 2024bangladesh premier league 2024Comilla VictoriansSylhet StrikersDurdanto Dhaka
