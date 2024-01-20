Shakib to leave for Singapore for eye treatment tomorrow 

Rangpur Riders all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will leave for Singapore tomorrow to see an ophthalmologist as he continues to feel discomfort in his eyes, the team's director Shanian Tanim confirmed to the Daily Star today.

A return date has not yet been finalised for the 36-year-old and will be determined depending on the consultation with the doctor.

"Shakib will travel to Singapore tomorrow to get his eyes checked out. His return to the team will depend on the outcomes of the consultation with the doctor," Tanim told The Daily Star.

Shakib went to London last week for a check-up on his eyes after he faced issues relating to his vision while batting. The trip was facilitated by Rangpur Riders but this time the Bangladesh Cricket Board has arranged the visit to the ophthalmologist in Singapore.

Shakib scored two runs and picked up a couple of wickets in today's five-wicket defeat at the hands of Tamim Iqbal's Fortune Barishal in Mirpur.