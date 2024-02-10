BPL Chattogram phase ticket prices revealed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have declared the ticket prices for the forthcoming Chattogram phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today, with the prices ranging from Tk 200 to Tk 2500.

The BCB revealed the price list in a press release today. The tickets were divided in six categories, of which the Western stand tickets were the cheapest at Tk 200.

The Eastern Stand tickets and Club House Tickets were priced at Tk 400 and Tk 800 respectively while a seat at the International Stand will set back a fan by Tk 1500.

The Grand Stand and Roof top tickets were the priciest of the lot, both being set at Tk 2500.

The tickets can be bought in person at the Shagarika ticket counter and MA Aziz Stadium ticket counter from February 11 from 9:30 am to 8:00 pm. Fans can also purchase tickets online, also from the 11th.

The Chattogram phase matches, which will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, will begin on February 13 and run till the 20th, where seven teams will play 12 matches.