Border-Gavaskar series: McDonald eyes uncapped teenager for Australia’s opening spot

Australia coach Andrew McDonald is open to including the 19-year-old batter in the playing XI for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against India.

McDonald is considering placing Sam Konstas in the vacant opener's position against India if the coaching staff believes he fits into their best XI.

The 19-year-old has made a strong case for the opening position, scoring a century in each innings for New South Wales during the Sheffield Shield opener against South Australia and followed it up with a gritty 43 in the second match against Victoria.

Although Konstas has yet to make his international debut, he has made a remarkable start to his first-class career. Earlier this year, he contributed to Australia's success in the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, being a vital member of the winning team.

Steve Smith, who was trialled as an opener in four Tests following David Warner's retirement, is expected to return to his No. 4 position. This move will leave the opening spot available for Usman Khawaja's partner at the top of the order.

Discussing the team combinations, McDonald told ABC TV's Offsiders on Sunday, "Any time we're picking a Test team ... we're picking the best team for here and now.

"If that does encompass a younger player, then we'll head down that direction.

"Clearly Sam Konstas on the back of his first Shield match, and the way he went about his work in the second innings at the MCG against Scott Boland has definitely made some noise.

"If they're ready, they're ready in our mind, and if Sam's capable and we feel as though he's capable to fill that spot, I don't think the opponent should come into the equation.

"You've got to start against someone, and you shouldn't be so-called holding back and protecting someone from a potential opponent.''

Australia has yet to announce their squad for the five-match series against India, set to begin on November 22 in Perth.

This series could have significant implications for determining the top two positions in the current World Test Championship cycle.

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Currently, India and Australia hold the top two spots, but this could shift as Rohit Sharma's team still has one match left in their ongoing series against New Zealand, where they are trailing 2-0.