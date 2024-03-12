Aussie coach McDonald nominates Marsh as T20 WC captain

Australia's Mitchell Marsh (R) talks with the daughter of teammate Travis Head (C) after their victory on day four of the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has strongly endorsed Mitchell Marsh as Australia's captain at upcoming men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA in June.

Marsh has held the leadership role on an unofficial basis since Aaron Finch retired in the wake of the previous T20 World Cup staged in Australia in late 2022.

"I think all roads will lead to Mitch, so just got to get that ticked off in certain areas," said McDonald.

"We're happy and comfortable with the way he's been able to operate with that T20 team. We think he's the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of due course."

With no T20 internationals scheduled before Australia kicks off their Cup campaign against Oman at Barbados on June 6, McDonald, who forms the selection panel with chair George Bailey and Tony, will recommend to the Cricket Australia board the 32-year-old be handed the reins on a formal basis.

On the occasions Marsh has been rested from the 20-over team, now that he has won back his Test berth and is a three-format player, veteran keeper-batter Matthew Wade has filled the breach while Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins also remained an option.

Marsh's road to redemption as an international player, which culminated in his popular win as Allan Border Medallist at the recent Australian Cricket Awards, began in the 20-over game when he led his team to the 2021 World Cup trophy.

His continued evolution as an all-format player was highlighted in the most recent Test win against New Zealand, where he again anchored Australia's last-innings pursuit scoring 80 (from 102 balls) in a pivotal sixth-wicket partnership with Alex Carey who finished 98 n.o.

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: v Oman, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10.30am AEST

June 9: v England, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 3am AEST

June 12: v Namibia, Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

